Launching a startup is no joke; literally, and figuratively. And by that, it means that it needs a lot of effort, courage, resilience, patience, as well as trials and errors. More than half of the launched startup companies fail to achieve success. This fact makes it clear that it is really not easy to survive in a competitive business world. You will need the right plan, including the right product, people, as well as strategy and reliable source of funding to ensure a smooth run and sustainable startup company.

Perhaps, the budget is one of the most important aspects of a successful startup. So here are six tips on how to attract investors to invest in your startup business.

1. Target Audience or Market

A good startup business is one that has a clear business plan, which also includes a clear description of the target audience so that the company can have a clear direction that revolves around this target audience or market. This also can really convince investors that you are a serious startup business that is worth investing in.

2. Scalability

You have to be able to come up with a scalability strategy to ensure that the founders of the startup company can earn profits with efficient costs. Come up with a thorough system that accounts for all the resources in the startup company and utilize the most of them to make sure that you can achieve the highest outputs and eventually profits with minimum inputs.

3. Return of Investment

As an entrepreneur and especially the founder of a startup company, you have to be able to well calculate the return of investment (ROI) of your planned business so that you can determine the cost of resources and other core elements of your startup business as well as other supporting aspects that also require cost and are important for the growth and success of your business, such as marketing and everything related to it.

4. Productive Company Team

One of the things that investors also pay attention to is the team that works for the startup company. Your startup company needs to have a good team of capable people that complement each other and know how to work as a good system to achieve the same goal of success in the long term. If you can't convince the investors that your startup company is run by people that are responsible and skilled, then it is less likely that you will get the results that you want both in terms of output of your startup company as well as the trust and funding of the potential investors.

5. Adaptability to Trend

As an entrepreneur, you have to be able to convince your investors that you are a leader that is keen on the changes of trends and is willing to adapt to that while maintaining the core identity of the startup company that you are running. Investors are usually clearly aware of how important adaptability is to ensure the success of a startup company these days because the market is always evolving and at an alarming rate on top of that.